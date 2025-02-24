Lottery players in Hastings, Lake City win big

A financial expert breaks down how much money you win, if you win that jackpot

Two lottery players won big in Minnesota this weekend, and both lucky tickets were purchased in southern Minnesota cities along the Mississippi River.

In Hastings, someone bought a $50,000 Powerball ticket from a Speedway, while in Lake City, a Kwik Trip sold a North 5 ticket worth $94,949, according to the Minnesota Lottery.

Neither player will be publicly identified unless they choose to be, due to Minnesota state law.

Voters last November overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to continue directing 40% of the state's lottery proceeds to the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund. Earlier this year, Gov. Tim Walz approved more than $1.2 million of that money for research on avian influenza in wildlife.

Hastings is just southeast of the Twin Cities metro, while Lake City is further down the river near Lake Pepin.