Twin Cities food scene earns two James Beard Awards, including Best New Restaurant

Minnesota took home two James Beard Awards during Monday night's ceremony, earning some national recognition for its locally evangelized food scene.

Bûcheron, a French American eatery in Minneapolis' King Field neighborhood, was awarded Best New Restaurant.

"We have spent, all of us, the last year and a half pushing and scraping and laughing and crying and raising our families and challenging ourselves to make this restaurant everything that we knew it could be, and we are so unbelievably proud of what it's become," owner Jeanie Janas Ritter said in her acceptance speech. "It's the neighborhood restaurant that we always wanted in our neighborhood."

Karyn Tomlinson of Myriel in St. Paul was named Best Chef in the Midwest. The restaurant combines French, Nordic and Midwestern cuisine and prides itself on working with local farmers.

"The Midwest is beautiful, the Midwest is diverse, the Midwest is tenacious and strong," Tomlinson said. "And we grow really great food, so let's hear it for the Midwest."

This is the second year in a row a Twin Cities chef won that award, with Christina Nguyen of Minneapolis' Hai Hai taking it home last year. Two other local chefs were nominated this year: Shigeyuki Furukawa of Kado no Mise and Diane Moua of Diane's Place.

The Twin Cities were also honored with a Best New Restaurant award in 2022, when Owamni earned the title.

The James Beard Awards are considered the restaurant industry's most prestigious honors.