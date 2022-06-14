Watch CBS News
Minneapolis's Owamni wins "Best New Restaurant" at James Beard Awards

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A Twin Cities restaurant was named the best in the country Monday night in Chicago.

Outside Owamni (credit: Nancy Bundt)

Owamni in downtown Minneapolis won Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Foundation Awards for its "excellence in cuisine and hospitality."

Chef Sean Sherman had also been nominated for Best Chef Midwest, along with Petite León's Jorge Guzmán and Union Hmong Kitchen's Yia Vang. Dane Baldwin of The Diplomat in Milwaukee won that honor.

Owamni serves Indigenous food that is native to the area to highlight Native American ingredients and traditions.

