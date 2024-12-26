2 Minnesota spots make New York Times' list of the country's best bakeries

Norovirus cases on the rise in Minnesota, and more headlines

Norovirus cases on the rise in Minnesota, and more headlines

Norovirus cases on the rise in Minnesota, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans don't have to drive far to visit two of the best bakeries in America, according to the New York Times.

On Tuesday, the Gray Lady released a list of the 22 best bakeries in the country. Diane's Place in northeast Minneapolis and Flour & Flower in St. Joseph both made the cut.

Diane's Place opened in April in the Food Building on 14th Avenue Northeast. Diane Moua, the executive chef and owner, has earned multiple James Beard Award nominations in the Outstanding Pastry Chef category.

"This all-day restaurant is where Diane Moua realizes her dream of cooking Hmong American cuisine in her personal style," the Times wrote. "Diane's Place, which opened last spring, undoubtedly sells a lot of coconut pandan croissants and sweet pork Danishes at breakfast, but it never stops being a bakery. Diners who come in for lunch and dinner are asked if they'd like to start with a course of baked goods. The answer should always be yes."

Flour & Flower, owned by husband and wife Erin Lucas and Mateo Mackabee, offers exactly what the name promises.

"Beyond beautiful and delicious baked goods, we also carry fresh flower bouquets locally grown right here in Central Minnesota," the bakery's website reads.

The Times said Lucas' baked goods "give locals good reason to wake up early; pizza brings them back on Monday nights."

The Sour in Rapid City, South Dakota also made the list, with the Times noting it satisfies patrons' "insatiable demand for sourdough loaves, sourdough croissants and anything else [baker Peter Mitchell] perfects."

California, Texas and New York are the only other states with multiple entries on the list.