Quest underway to get Minnesota restaurants into the Michelin Guide

The Michelin star is a stamp of culinary excellence sought after by chefs and foodies alike. But how does a restaurant receive one? And could it happen in Minnesota?

Even for chefs like Adam Ritter who have worked at Michelin-recognized restaurants, it's unclear how to secure one. It's an honor shrouded in a bit of mystery

"I don't think anybody really, totally understands," said Ritter, chef and co-owner of Minneapolis' Bûcheron. "I would hope we get one star, I would hope so. I mean, that would be a big goal of ours."

Twin Cities food critic Stephanie March says Bûcheron has the "it" factor Michelin looks for.

"It's the cohesiveness of the menu and I think of the value of the menu. And if it does push a boundary, you know, if it's a cutting edge and if it's really excellent. Is it worth a drive?" March said.

She says a business never knows when a Michelin inspector is coming.

"Inspectors do visit a restaurant multiple times and multiple ways. Like they'll come at night, they'll come in the morning, they'll come during lunch, during peak hours, when it's slow. And it may be different inspectors who do that," March said. "It's just supposed to be your average, every-day diner," March said.

What is clear is that someone has to sponsor Michelin's trips to town to be considered.

"And it can't be the restaurants who pay, it has to be the city or the tourism board who pays," March said.

The Minneapolis Downtown Council is leading the effort to try to bring in tourism boards for other cities like Duluth, Rochester, St. Paul and Bloomington to help fund it.

Leaders of the group say it could cost hundreds of thousands over a few years, but that it would boost tourism, local business and attract talent.

"It does put us in a different category," March said. "It's a little bit of a bolster."

The exclusive club is slowly opening its doors. Traditionally reserved for major cities like New York and Los Angeles, it recently awarded stars in Atlanta and Denver.

And then there's the taco stand in Mexico City that recently earned its star, proving it doesn't take white tablecloths and coursed meals to truly shine.

"It seems to be evolving with the way that we are eating and the way we judge what is excellent," March said.

She named three Twin Cities restaurants that would all likely make the Michelin cut: Minneapolis' Kado no Mise and Demi, and St. Paul's Myrie.