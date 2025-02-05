Minnesota House leaders reach deal to end stalemate

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Nearly one month into the legislative session, Minnesota House leadership announced an agreement has been reached to organize the chamber on Thursday.

House Republican and DFL leaders announced late Wednesday evening that they reached a power-sharing deal.

More information is expected to be released on Thursday morning.

House Democrats have been boycotting the session, which is in its fourth week, to deny quorum and keep Republicans from acting on the one-seat advantage they have — at least for now — due to a vacant Roseville-area seat.

Late last month, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that 68 members need to be present to meet quorum. Republicans had argued the quorum threshold is lower due to the vacancy, changing the denominator from 134 seats to 133 seats.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Republican Party launched a recall election effort targeting those boycotting the session. A spokesperson for the DFL Party characterized the recall effort as "desperate" and condemned Republicans for refusing to say whether they would unseat DFL Rep. Brad Tabke whom a judge determined the valid winner of a narrow House race.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

