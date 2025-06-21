NEXT Weather Alert this weekend in Minnesota for dangerous heat, humidity

Saturday and Sunday are both NEXT Weather Alert days in Minnesota due to dangerous heat and humidity.

An extreme heat warning is in effect for most of Minnesota and Wisconsin from noon Saturday through 9 p.m. Sunday.

Highs will reach the mid 90s on Saturday with sunshine and breezy winds. With the humidity, it'll feel like the 100s.

This will likely be the Twin Cities' hottest day since September 2023 — and could potentially set a daily record high.

Expect more of the same on Sunday with highs back in the mid 90s and heat index values up to 110 degrees in the metro.

A cold front will drop through on Sunday night into Monday, bringing another round of showers and storms, along with more comfortable weather as highs return to the 70s for the rest of the week.

It looks like the front will stall across southern Minnesota, bringing more showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday.

Click here for more information on how to stay safe amid this heat wave.