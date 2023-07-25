Tips to stay healthy, saving money during Minnesota heat wave

As poor air quality and extreme heat collide, here's how to stay safe and save money

MINNEAPOLIS -- As millions across America battle heat waves, Minnesota is bracing for its own week-long streak of temperatures, which can be dangerous if people don't take precautions.

Prolonged exposure without any relief can lead to heat exhaustion or in the most serious cases, heat stroke.

The state saw temperatures in the 90s on Monday and they are expected to climb, according to the WCCO NEXT Weather team. In downtown Minneapolis, it will feel nine degrees warmer because of the urban heat island effect.

But there's another layer that is challenging. Dr. Nicholas Simpson, physician and chief medical director for Hennepin EMS, said the poor air quality, which has hit Minnesota multiple times this summer from Canadian wildfires, compounds heat issues for sensitive groups, like those with respiratory conditions, or the elderly.

"Those things together are making it really hard I think for some folks outside," Simpson said.

There's a new air quality alert from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency starting Tuesday at noon that is set to expire Thursday.

Simpson said if someone is confused or mentally disoriented, that is a sign of heat stroke and they should call 911 or seek medical attention immediately. Other symptoms include body temperatures of 104 degrees or more, nausea and headache.

"I think in most situations, whether you have pre-existing conditions or not, I think it's really important that you pay attention to your body and how you feel," he said. "Especially people with respiratory conditions, COPD, those types of things, we certainly see increased use of emergency services and at the hospital as that hot, stuffy air makes it challenging for them."

He suggests limiting time in direct sunlight and drinking plenty of water. It's best to stay indoors in air conditioning if possible.

But cranking the AC to stay cool can mean big electric bills. John Marshall, regional vice president for Xcel Energy in Minnesota, North and South Dakota, said air conditioning can account for 50% of customers' bills throughout the summer.

"So trying to use it sparingly is smart," Marshall said.

The largest Minnesota utility recommends running dishwashers and washing machines at night, when the heat outdoors has subsided to keep homes cool. Drawing the window shades, replacing light bulbs with LEDs, which use less energy and last longer, and installing a programmable thermostat are additional ways to consumers can save money.

The latter can raise temperatures when no one is home and lower it to a more comfortable level when people return.

Xcel said late Monday that scattered thunderstorms had knocked out power for 20,000 customers in the east Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin. At about 6 p.m., 17,000 were still waiting for power to be restored.

Marshall assured that the company is prepared for outages that can become dangerous with the weather the state is facing this week.

"We have crews mobilized and ready to go and quickly responding. If you do lose power definitely text us, call us, go to our website and report it," he said. "Know that we are prepared and have crews rolling to get power back on as quickly as and safely as possible."

The Salvation Army is hosting cooling centers in the Twin Cities for people who don't have air conditioning and need a break from the heat. Click here for a list of those locations.