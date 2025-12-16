Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to sign executive orders "to reduce gun violence"

Gov. Tim Walz plans to sign two executive orders "to reduce gun violence in Minnesota" on Tuesday, according to his office.

The orders will create a Statewide Safety Council, which is intended to provide data on the cost of gun violence and improve education about storing guns safely.

The move comes nearly four months after a shooter killed two children and injured more than two dozen others at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis. Walz, other elected officials, some of the victims' families and many community members called for state lawmakers to take concrete actions to address gun violence in the wake of the mass shooting.

In the weeks following the tragedy, the governor repeatedly said he intended to call a special session on guns. Those plans fell apart when negotiations between Democrats and Republicans stalled. Walz and the DFL hoped to hold a vote on bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, among other proposals. Republicans said they wanted to focus on school safety, public safety and mental health, though they did not mention guns nor put forth any specific proposals.

The Annunciation shooting was the state's second high-profile act of gun violence last summer. About two months earlier, authorities allege Vance Boelter shot two lawmakers and their spouses inside their Twin Cities homes. State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark died in the shootings, while state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette survived. Boelter was indicted on six counts of murder, stalking and firearms violations, to which he pleaded not guilty.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Uniform Crime Report, nearly 75% of the state's 170 homicides in 2024 involved a firearm.

As of March 3, there were 408,356 valid firearms permits in Minnesota, according to the department.

Walz plans to sign the orders at 11:30 a.m.