Mom of Annunciation mass shooting survivor on mission to strengthen gun laws

In the aftermath of a summer of gun violence in Minnesota, the push to put limits on semi-automatic weapons here has stalled.

One group has not given up, and those are the survivors and loved ones of those directly affected by gun violence including one of the parents of a child injured in the deadly Annunciation Catholic Church mass shooting.

In the past six months, Minnesota has been the site of horrifying gun violence. In June, there were the execution-style murders of House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hostman and her husband Mark, and the attempted assassination of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

Then in August came a mass shooting in Minneapolis that killed one and injured six. The very next day there was, the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis left students Harper Moyski and Fletcher Merkel dead and more than 20 wounded.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz immediately called for a special session on guns, but repeated negotiations between the governor and legislative leaders have failed to come up with a compromise all parties could support.

There has also been a call for a constitutional amendment to limit semi-automatic weapons to be put on the ballot, but that too has seemed to sputter.

In September, some Annunciation parents went before a state legislative committee in a powerful, emotional plea for change. And at least one parent, Tess Rada, has become a crusader, joining Walz at town hall meetings around the state and talking to whoever will listen.

Rada's third-grade daughter, Lila, survived the shooting and was physically uninjured. Rada was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

"I don't want any family to have to feel what I felt that day," Rada said.

She said she will not stop pushing for change.

"It seems the best way to do that is taking assault weapons off the streets, because nobody should be able to fire 116 rounds in two minutes and cause that kind of destruction," Rada said.

With the Legislature evenly divided, it's unlikely further gun control laws will pass in the 2026 legislative session. Many Republicans and some Democrats think the Legislature went too far in 2023 when it passed a red flag law and tighter background checks.

Like many conservative Republicans, state Rep. Kristin Robbins, a candidate for governor, has opposed a constitutional amendment and any restrictions proposed by the legislature. She believes an assault weapons ban won't work.

While surveys show a constitutional amendment to ban assault weapons could have enough support to be approved by voters, the hurdle is getting it approved by the Minnesota Legislature to get on the ballot. With the divide in the Legislature, it seems unlikely.

