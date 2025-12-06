Annunciation parishioners participate in Rite of Reparation service

On Saturday, Annunciation parishioners were welcomed back into the sanctuary for the first time since the tragedy in August.

Just over 100 days after the unthinkable, clergy and community prepared to walk back in.

Parishioners attended a Rite of Reparation — a service for Catholics recognizing something terrible in their sacred space, and how they proceed to repair that damage.

"There were a lot of tears," said Archbishop Benard Hebda.

Hebda was there that fateful August day.

On Saturday, he was also at the service, where he and Father Zehren led the way.

"There's an opening prayer that talks about what had happened and the importance of prayer," said Hebda.

Hebda described the rite as a 'celebration,' which included a procession, singing by the choir, and incense during the blessing of the church. Hundreds attended, including several who were hurt in the tragedy, like 8th grader Lydia Kaiser.

"Father took one side, I took the other, and that was very moving for the people in the Parish," said Hebda. "For some of these people that would've been here in 1962 when the parish was originally dedicated, that would've been the same kind of ritual."

And as healing in Southwest Minneapolis continues, hope remains a constant.

"This parish wants to show the world and neighbors they're convinced in God's love, " Hebda added.

"Even when something awful happens, God's love is greater than the tragedy that happened," said Hebda. "I always say how important it is to pray. Especially for the Moyski family and Merkel family, who lost their precious children".

Archbishop Hebda says the regular continuation of mass in the sanctuary is up to the discretion of Annunciaiton leadership.