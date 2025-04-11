Walz among Democratic governors asked to testify about sanctuary policies

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and two other Democratic leaders have been called to appear before a U.S. House committee to testify about their states' sanctuary policies for undocumented immigrants.

Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, issued a call on social media to Walz, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. Comer wants the governors to testify on May 15.

"President Trump is preparing to take executive action to withhold federal funding from sanctuary states," Comer said. "Working alongside President Trump, Congress must ensure federal immigration law is enforced and that criminal aliens are swiftly removed from our communities."

Walz has not yet publicly responded to Comer. Pritzker's office called the summons "another partisan dog and pony show."

"Illinois' Trust Act – which was signed into law by a Republican – is fully compliant with federal law and ensures law enforcement can focus on doing their actual jobs while empowering all members of the public – regardless of immigration status – to feel comfortable calling law enforcement to seek help, report crimes, and cooperate in investigations," Pritzker's office said in a statement.

A bill to make Minnesota a sanctuary state failed last year, but after Mr. Trump's inauguration, state Attorney General Keith Ellison said his office will not enforce federal immigration laws. Ellison also joined a lawsuit against the Trump administration to stop an executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement considers Anoka, Hennpin, Dakota and Ramsey counties — the state's four largest — as sanctuaries due to their policies of not detaining noncitizens to allow ICE intervention.

In 2023, Walz signed a law passed by the Minnesota Legislature allowing Minnesotans without proof of legal presence in the United States to apply for a driver's license.

Undocumented immigrants and advocacy groups in Minnesota have expressed increased anxiety over deportation since Mr. Trump took office for his second term.

At least two international students studying in Minnesota have been detained by ICE this year, while several more have had their visas revoked.

Walz is currently on tour, visiting GOP districts across the Midwest for a series of town halls. On Thursday, he was in Minnesota to tout the multimillion-dollar expansion of biotech manufacturer Philips' Plymouth facility.