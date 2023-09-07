Undocumented immigrants can now begin process to get driver's licenses under new Minnesota law

Extended: DPS says undocumented immigrants can now begin process to get driver’s licenses under ne

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Undocumented immigrants will soon be able to get their own driver's licenses legally in Minnesota.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced that Minnesotans without proof of legal presence in the United States can now begin the process by scheduling appointments for written knowledge tests. All other requirements remain the same.

Written tests are required when applying for a standard Minnesota class D driver's license, instruction permit or standard identification card. Appointments for the tests can be made up to 30 days in advance.

In March, Gov. Tim Walz signed the Driver's Licenses for All bill into law and it takes effect Oct. 1. The effort is 20 years in the making for supporters of the policy, who say it will improve public safety and allow people without legal status to continue contributing to the state's economy.

"Driver's License for All is an important step to increasing licensed, trained and insured drivers," Drive and Vehicle Services Director Pong Xiong said. "It makes the roads safer for everyone while improving equity by expanding access to resources and services within the community."

A driver’s license is proof that someone has taken the time to learn what is involved in using a vehicle. Very soon, any immigrant can learn about driving, take driving tests and obtain a standard driver’s license or ID. Here’s how you can prepare: https://t.co/dNduPGdGEC pic.twitter.com/EdCTsEiHME — Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services (@MnDPS_DVS) September 5, 2023

DVS will be offering written tests in multiple different languages: English, Spanish, Somali, Hmong, Vietnamese, Russian, Karen and American Sign Language.

Applicants must, however, submit approved documents in English or translated to English.

For more information on the new law, requirements and how to apply, visit the DVS's website.