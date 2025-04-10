Watch live: Gov. Walz highlights Philips expansion in Plymouth

A company headquartered in the Netherlands is working to expand its manufacturing capacity in Minnesota.

Philips Image Guided Therapy, a medical device and technology systems company in Plymouth, is investing millions into an expansion project.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and other officials will tout the state-supported business expansion at a news conference on Thursday.

Walz will speak from Philips' Plymouth site. His office says the expansion "will bring significant job growth, a new medical technology training center, and additional manufacturing capacity to Minnesota."

What: Gov. Tim Walz highlights Philips' business expansion

Date: April 10, 2025

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Philips Image Guided Therapy – Plymouth, Minnesota

Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Joining the governor will be Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Matt Varilek; Philips' Senior Vice President and Business Leader of Image Guided Therapy Devices Stacy Beske; Greater MSP President and CEO Peter Frosch; and Medical Alley President and CEO Roberta Antoine Dressen.

Philips said it plans to add 158 jobs over the next four years, increasing its local workforce by more than 50%. The average salary is expected to top $100,000.

The $31 million expansion also includes a brand-new medical technology training center, which Philips said could attract up to 2,000 visitors annually.

The state is supporting the project with $3.5 million in funding drawn from both the Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund.

In December, Walz announced seven major business expansions across the state — including Philips — that are projected to bring a total of 750 new jobs to Minnesota.