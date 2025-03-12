GOP lawmakers in Minnesota seek to hinder immigration sanctuaries

A controversial proposal being unveiled at the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday is stirring debate over immigration enforcement.

Republican lawmakers want to crack down on sanctuary cities and counties.

Some cities and counties have doubled down on their promise to stay a sanctuary city, but now we're seeing the opposite at the State Capitol.

GOP lawmakers will share a proposal that will hinder local governments' ability to limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement considers Anoka, Hennepin, Dakota and Ramsey counties as sanctuary counties, meaning the counties won't interfere or impede ICE investigations, but they won't do the job of federal investigators.

Lawmakers want to crack down on the ability to do that.

The proposal would also mandate county attorneys report any undocumented individual arrested for a violent crime to ICE, regardless of formal charges.

Deportation is a real fear for people in the Twin Cities — about 160,000 people are at risk for it. A bill to make Minnesota a sanctuary state failed last year.

Republican lawmakers plan to speak at 10:15 a.m.