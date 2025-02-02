Three undocumented immigrants speak out about their experience

MINNEAPOLIS — In these early days of his second term, President Donald Trump has delivered on promises to crack down on illegal immigration.

The change in policy has created a noticeable shift in some of Minnesota's communities.

Three undocumented immigrants living in Sherburne and Wright Counties agreed to speak to WCCO about their experience on the condition of anonymity.

One woman came to the U.S. illegally from Mexico in 2001.

"I have worked in greenhouses, potato farms, factories, stores and restaurants," she said.

Her children were born here. Her oldest daughter's in high school.

"[Another] kid was telling her, 'Oh you're still here? They're going to take all you guys,'" the woman said. "It is sad because most of the people who are here come to work and have a better life."

The three immigrants say the American Dream has worked for them, and they have found better lives.

"I do taxes every year," another woman said. "I have a driver's license, I do everything correct, I don't have any record."

With ICE conducting high-profile raids, a man who overstayed a tourist visa from Mexico 12 years ago is afraid of losing his job.

"Right now, he's afraid to be out [of his home]," a translator said. "He goes from work, home or to get gas for his vehicle. Other than that, he tries not to go out anymore."

The three immigrants say it hurts them when other undocumented people commit crimes, so they wholeheartedly support deporting immigrants with convictions.

"Really, I agree," one woman said. "That's good."

The other woman said, "If you do something wrong, you're going to have consequences."

The man is considering going back to Mexico on his own.

The two women are preparing for their worst-case scenario of being separated from their kids.

"Our kids, they are born here and they've never known our country," one said.

The immigrants say they're living each day with uncertainty, but also with faith in God.

"He is going to be with us all the time," one of the women said.

The ICE office in St. Paul has arrested at least two people convicted of sex crimes against children.

The Department of Homeland Security says in the first week of Trump's presidency, it deported 7,300 immigrants across the country who were here illegally.