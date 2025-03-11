See results for Tuesday's Minnesota House District 40B special election

MINNEAPOLIS — Voters are going to the polls Tuesday for a Twin Cities metro state House seat that will determine the balance of power in the chamber.

The election will conclude a political saga that's lasted months and ended up in court. DFL candidate Curtis Johnson won the House District 40B general election in November, but a judge then ruled in December he couldn't take the oath of office because he didn't live in the district, giving the GOP a one-seat advantage, at least temporarily, until there was a replacement to represent constituents there.

That means this district, which covers Shoreview and Roseville, will have an outsized impact beyond its borders. If Democrat David Gottfried wins, the chamber will return to a 67 to 67 tie, but if Republican Paul Wikstrom prevails, the GOP will have a true 68-seat majority, allowing them to advance their agenda through the House without Democrats' support.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

See election results below: