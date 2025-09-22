Minnesota Capitol security committee examines other states' measures

The Advisory Committee on Capitol Area Security in Minnesota is beginning to study measures taken by officials at other state capitols around the U.S.

The group met on Monday morning, marking the second gathering since the deadly attacks on Minnesota lawmakers. The first took place on Aug. 20.

Two members of the National Conference of State Legislatures presented the results of a survey on security that legislative and law enforcement officials in 41 other U.S. state capitols responded to.

According to Emily Ronco with the NCSL, 27 of the 41 states that responded to the survey prohibit firearms at their state capitol, six states do not and nine have rules that allow some firearms.

Minnesota does not ban firearms on Capitol grounds.

Thirty-eight states have capitol or state police, and four have a police department that is housed within the capitol, the NCSL said.

"We heard today that there is a variety of weapons screenings, A variety of concealed carry policies in place," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who chairs the committee, said. "I will speak for myself, I'm eager to dive deeper into those policies and take a look at them."

Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia, also sits on the committee.

"With everything as it sits today, I don't think we have the votes to bring metal detectors and screenings in," Nash said. "There's a long way to go. This is the second meeting we've had relative to this area of specific conversation and I think that we want to make sure that everybody is well informed before we go down the road of putting things together that, we don't even know how it would work."

Flanagan noted the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis at the beginning of the meeting, saying the state is with families impacted by both incidents.

"The goals of this community remain the same: to provide recommendations to the governor and Legislature on how to improve the security of the Capitol complex," she said. "However, it would be unwise to not address this rise in tone of political violence and the ways that it not only impacts the lives and safety of members of this committee, but every person who walks through the Capitol doors."

Committee member Colonel Christina Bogojevic with the Minnesota State Patrol said it's been working with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on assessing threats at the Capitol.

"Last year, we had 19 total. Currently, we sit at 45," Bogojevic said.

She added that the third-party assessment of Capitol security has been happening for the past three weeks, and that party is setting up meetings with tenants of buildings on the property to get their thoughts on security. The report is expected to be done in November.

The state patrol has been interviewing candidates for 19 open Capitol security positions, and said that it will be sending out offers for those positions in "the next couple of weeks."

The committee, by law, is required to meet quarterly and is tasked with assessing safety issues and proposing recommendations to the Minnesota Legislature and the governor to enact changes. Its scope is limited to the 140-acre Capitol complex, which comprises 15 buildings and 25 parking facilities.

This story will be updated.