Fewer public entrances to Minnesota Capitol building under new security changes

There are fewer public entrances and more security officers around the Minnesota State Capitol under new changes public safety officials implemented on Wednesday.

The move comes in wake of the deadly targeted attacks against state lawmakers and their spouses and a separate security breach of the Minnesota Senate chamber last month when a naked man got inside after hours.

"The Capitol is more than just a building. It's a symbol of democracy and a place where Minnesotans come to be heard," Bob Jacobsen, commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, said in a statement. "These updated security measures reflect our responsibility and commitment to protecting everyone who works at or visits the Capitol while keeping the building open and accessible to all. We remain committed to continuously reviewing and improving security protocols."

Anyone can enter the Capitol in St. Paul, which is part of a broader 140-acre complex with other state government buildings, during normal business hours. There is no security checkpoint or metal detectors, but now there are fewer doors for entry on the south side of the building, facing downtown St. Paul.

Access from the Minnesota Senate Building parking ramp to the Capitol is also now restricted to key card holders; anyone parking there who doesn't have one will need to request a security escort to get inside.

The Department of Public Safety in a news release also said Lt. Col. Jeremy Geiger will oversee security at the Capitol more directly, and that the change "elevates Capitol security within the State Patrol's organizational structure, ensuring that swift and decisive actions can be taken when necessary."

The State Patrol is also hiring a third-party expert to conduct a security assessment of the Capitol complex. Jacobsen told reporters last week he wanted input from lawmakers before taking significant actions to boost security.

In two weeks, the Advisory Committee on Capitol Area Security, whose members include lawmakers and public safety officials in an advisory role, will meet for the first time since the shootings and the Senate chamber break-in.

Separately, WCCO first reported last month that the Minnesota House and Senate were tapping into their state budgets to help cover the costs for enhanced home security for lawmakers who seek the upgrades.

There's been a spotlight on safety in wake of the June 14 attacks when a masked gunman targeted lawmakers in their homes. Authorities say he had a hit list with other state and federal elected officials' names on it.

Sergio Comcepcion, who lives in Minneapolis, said he was surprised that there wasn't a security checkpoint like other state capitols he has visited.

But he likes Minnesota's accessible building because he believes it's more welcoming.

"I know some security is okay, but not, like, super crazy security for entering inside because that's scary for people coming to visit this incredible building," Comcepcion said.

Steven Bloomfield, visiting Minnesota from New York City, said making changes in wake of the lawmaker shootings and a climate with heightened political rhetoric is understandable.

"I think that everything should be on the table when it comes to, you know, ensuring the safety of the public, and public officials as well, that are here to do the job of the people," he told WCCO.