Minnesota attorney general joins national effort to stop robocalls

It would be hard to find someone who isn't familiar with the "we've been trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty" robocall. However, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and others are working to reach that goal by launching an effort dubbed Operation Robocall Roundup to stop these types of calls from happening in the United States.

As part of the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force's effort, Ellison's office announced Thursday that warning letters are being sent to nearly 100 downstream providers that accept call traffic from 37 telecom companies. In addition, the FCC says it will remove seven providers from the Robocall Mitigation Database. In doing so, other providers won't be allowed to either accept, or route, any calls from their networks.

"Minnesotans are sick and tired of these calls, me included," said Ellison.

According to his office, Ellison, as well as dozens of other attorneys general, want to stop telecom companies that refuse to follow rules made by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Those rules include responding to government traceback requests, not registering with the FCC's Robocall Mitigation Databases, or filing a plan describing how they will lower the amount of illegal robocalls on their network.

The following voice service providers are being sent warning letters:

Advantage Investors LLC

Alpha Stream

Ananya Traders LLC

Ariyan Khan

BBT Voice Private Limited

Belthrough

BPO VolP

Collection 3LLC

Communications and Telephone Systems Co.

Dial Vista Corp.

DigitalOcean, LLC

Dtel Network LLC

End Zone Financial Services

EON Telecom Inc.

Family Communication Inc.

Fiber Flux VOIP

First Tele Communications Inc.

Flow VOIP LLC

Globe Tech solutions

Higher Response Marketing, Inc.

HK KwaiFong group Limited

Infinity SIP LLC

Lexico Telecom LTD/Lextel LTD

Mexico IP Phones LLC

Nexusphere VOIP LLC

Pleedex LLC

Quantum Link VOIP LLC

Ringnition

SK Teleco LLC

SkyPulse VOIP

Stacy Newsome LNCC LCC

Telnextric LLC

Terra Voip

TheVisionConnect

Tiera Enterprises LLC

Voip Torque

Whisl Telecom, LLC/Telconus/Telcon US/Telcon Voice

"If these telecom companies do not comply with rules to prevent robocalls, I am prepared to hold them accountable," said Ellison.

If you'd like to file a complaint with Ellison's office about robocalls, you can do so by calling 651-296-3353, 1-800-657-3787, or by filling out this form.