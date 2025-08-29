Minneapolis officials address mass casualty response efforts after Annunciation shooting

Law enforcement, emergency management leaders and other officials on Friday afternoon discussed how Minneapolis has prepared for mass casualty events, as well as how the city is supporting those affected by the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church earlier this week.

Two children were killed and 18 other people injured — most of them also children — when a shooter fired through the windows of Annunciation during a school Mass Wednesday morning. At least one injured child is still in critical condition. Family members have identified the deceased children as 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski. The shooter died by suicide.

Officials have said police responded to Annunciation within minutes of the shooting, and medical personnel followed soon after.

A day before that, an unrelated mass shooting about 4 miles from Annunciation killed one person and injured six others.