Minneapolis police officer who was first on scene of Annuncation shooting receives honor

The first officer to arrive on the scene of last year's deadly mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and Church in Minneapolis received the Meritorious Service Award from the Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police.

Lt. Ryan Kelly with the Minneapolis Police Department won the honor for his "bravery, leadership, and selfless service" on Aug. 27, 2025.

"As the first officer on scene, he entered the sanctuary without hesitation, directed terrified children and adults to safety, set up an immediate triage area, and provided life-saving care to 28 gunshot and shrapnel victims using his combat medic and paramedic experience," the Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police said.

"These kids, I tell you, they're the real heroes," Kelly said. " I remember them all standing up almost in unison and picking up injured kids and they all almost formed like a single file line out the door coming towards me."

Two children, Harper Moyski and Fletcher Merkel, died in the shooting. Twenty-four children were injured.

Last month, Victor Greenawalt, a survivor of the shooting who used his body to protect another student, received a Citizen Honor Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Two Minnesota State Patrol dispatchers, Erin Madison and Katie Geissler, were also honored earlier this year for their response to the mass shooting.