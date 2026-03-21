Annunciation Catholic School shooting survivor, Victor Greenawalt, to receive Congressional Medal of Honor Society award

Annunciation Catholic School shooting survivor, Victor Greenawalt, will receive a Citizen Honor Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society on Wednesday. The award is for demonstrating "extraordinary bravery beyond his years" when he used his body to protect a classmate during the shooting.

Greenawalt was inside the chapel at Annunciation Catholic School when a shooter barricaded the doors and opened fire on Aug. 27, 2025.

During the shooting, Greenawalt used his body to protect another student, fifth grader Weston Halsne.

After the shooting, Halsne told reporters, "My friend Victor, like, saved me though. Because he laid on top of me. But he got hit. I was super scared for him. But I think now he's OK. I hope you're OK and I'm praying for you."

Greenawalt will receive the Young Hero Honoree award, one of only six awards being presented Wednesday.

Two children, Harper Moyski and Fletcher Merkel, died and 21 others were injured — 18 of whom were also children — in the mass shooting.

Earlier this year survivor Lydia Kaiser, alongside Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and other legislative leaders proposed a ban on military assault rifles, high-capacity magazines and other gun safety measures.