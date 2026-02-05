Dispatchers honored for their response to Annunciation school shooting

Minnesota State Patrol dispatchers were honored for the difference they made on the day tragedy struck inside Annunciation church and school.

Among those honored by the State Patrol on Thursday were two dispatchers, Erin Madison and Katie Geissler, for their handling of hundreds of calls on the tragic day in Minnesota.

"We have a saying that we need your best when your best was needed and it was certainly needed that day," Geissler said.

Their best includes determining where to send troopers and first responders to help the wounded and get them to the nearest trauma center.

"You have audible transmissions coming from every speaker around you have voices in your ear you have to communicate with your partner," Geissler said.

They say their training and a well-developed law enforcement network saved lives that day.

"We don't like the recognition, even though many 911 dispatchers deserve it, we kind of, at least myself, kind of put forth more my guys that were first on scene and they were there triaging," Madison said.

The Minnesota State Patrol says their efforts got troopers and other law enforcement there within minutes. They also coordinated with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to block roads to get ambulances in and out to hospitals in record time.

"And I feel all of our allied partners truly delivered on their commitment to public safety," said Geissler.