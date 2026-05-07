Minneapolis mayor expected to make announcement regarding police chief's future

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is expected to make an announcement Thursday morning involving Police Chief Brian O'Hara amid questions over whether or not he will keep his position.

Frey has not yet said whether he plans to nominate O'Hara for another term, but last month when WCCO asked O'Hara if he thought he would get the nomination from Frey, he said yes. That's despite a number of complaints from the community against O'Hara since the ICE surge.

Back in April, in a statement to WCCO, Frey responded to those complaints.

"Chief O'Hara has led the police department through multiple incredibly difficult crises, helped to rebuild the police department and strengthened trust between our neighbors and police officers," Frey said. "I take any and all personnel complaints seriously, and the City investigates as appropriate."

When WCCO spoke with O'Hara in April, he didn't address the complaints, but did talk about the challenges of the job.

Police Chief Brian O'Hara and Mayor Jacob Frey WCCO

"This is the only city where we've had to try and rebuild the police department and at the same time have significant consent degree reforms to enact, so it's an incredibly challenging situation and there's been numerous crisis and things that we've lived through here, and I think the police department has done a great job handling all of it," O'Hara said.

Frey has already made one of his nominations, reappointing Todd Barnette last month as the commissioner of community safety. Members of the Minneapolis City Council voted against Barnette's confirmation, which Frey then vetoed, and the City Council fell short on votes to override it.

It's possible that same fate could await O'Hara if he's reappointed by the mayor. City Councilors raised several issues with the Minneapolis Police Department while discussing Barnette's effectiveness, which in turn put O'Hara back into the spotlight as well.

During the vote over Barnette, Frey accused councilors of playing politics.

"The vote that happened today was neither about Todd Barnette's qualifications, nor was it about his record," Frey said last month. "The vote that took place today was about vote trading and political gamesmanship."

Last month, Frey said he wanted to take care of cabinet position nominations before nominating department heads like O'Hara.

This story will be updated.