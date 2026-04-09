Minneapolis City Council votes down Toddrick Barnette's reappointment as community safety commissioner

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday voted against the reappointment of Toddrick Barnette as the commissioner of community safety.

Mayor Jacob Frey nominated Barnette for reappointment earlier this month. The council voted 7-6 against it.

"To put it plainly, in his time in this role, I don't believe Toddrick Barnette has met the mark," City Council President Elliott Payne said. "In my experience, Mr. Barnette has been far too absent and often disconnected from the role. Other Council Members have brought up his and his staff lack of presence at important meetings and lack of transparency and communication from his office."

Barnette was appointed to the role in 2023. The commissioner is tasked with overseeing the police and fire departments, 911, emergency management and neighborhood safety. He took over for Cedric Alexander, who inaugurated the position and retired after a year.

When Frey renominated Barnette, his office said the commissioner's "leadership is delivering results." The mayor's office touted resurgent police staffing levels, diversity in the police force and "safe streets." It credited Barnette with helping to strengthen the city's emergency response, which "proved critical during the response to the Annunciation school shooting."

Frey is planning to speak about the council's vote at 1 p.m.

Payne also cited what he called "preventable tragedies and mishandling" of cases under Barnette's watch, specifically those of Davis Moturi, Allison Lussier and Mariah Samuels. Moturi was shot in front of his home in 2024, allegedly by a neighbor who was the subject of more than 20 police reports before the shooting. Lussier and Samuels were victims of domestic violence, and their families say Minneapolis didn't do enough to keep them safe.