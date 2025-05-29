Remembering Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell one year after his death in the line of duty

It's been one year since Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell was killed in the line of duty.

Mitchell raced to help a man in the Whittier neighborhood, not knowing the armed man he approached had just killed two people. Mitchell was a son, brother, father, fiancé and friend. The 36-year-old had only been with MPD for a year and a half but the impact he made will last a lifetime.

At an annual service of remembrance last week, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said, "Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell dedicated his life to service. He was truly the definition of a hero."

"In a pure act of selfless service, was taken from us by a violent act by the very person he was trying to help," Minneapolis police Chief Brian O'Hara said.

The loss of officer Mitchell is still being felt in Minneapolis.

"The weight of that loss is immense; the grief is deep," O'Hara said.

With his fiancé and kids in attendance, Mitchell's sacrifice was honored in a special ceremony.

"Today a banner bearing his name added to the Minneapolis Police Department flag joining the names of all the men and women who have died in the line of duty," O'Hara said.

A similar scene to honor the fallen in took place in Washington, D.C. during National Police Week.

His mom Janet Edwards was there, along with other family.

"Very emotional to know that, you know, he was placed on the wall. I told everybody it was like a bittersweet moment for me," Edwards said.

Edwards said Mitchell loved people.

"And he loved his job. He loved what he was doing," Edwards said.

At home they have their own memorial.

"I felt like it was something that she can go to every morning. We know he's not here, but we can go to it to see him, and he's still shining in our heart," stepfather Dennis Edwards said.

"He is missed, and he's missed throughout the whole family," Dennis Edwards said.

They're proud of his courage and bravery. Only days on the job, Mitchell rescued an elderly couple from a house fire. Last year Mitchell was posthumously given the medal of honor and the purple heart.

He was named 5th Precinct officer of the year.

Last month, Minneapolis police honored those on scene for their courage and actions in the moments after Mitchell was shot, while remembering the fallen hero.

"His actions as a man and how he lived his life, they're heroic. He was a role model. He's everything that we could ask for in a police officer," O'Hara said.

O'Hara wears a metal band with his name on it. And carries Mitchell's duty weapon in honor of him.

Others carry on his memory in their own ways.

"There's other members of department here who were helping with youth activities with Jamal. That played basketball with him, off duty. Business owners and people from town who remember Jamal, you know, just coming in and just being a very positive, engaged role model for youth, and just honestly, you know, we could not have asked for better. And in life, he was a father," O'Hara said.

A community, and department, indebted to their dad's service.

"They they all have moments, you know, of difficulty and anguish. The main thing we want to make sure is that the family knows they will not be forgotten. He did what we asked him to do. And you know, the city owes, owes our gratitude to his family for their sacrifice," O'Hara said.

Mitchell's mom plans to be in Connecticut Friday with some of his siblings.

O'Hara will join Mitchell's family living in town for a private memorial, followed by time with officers who worked with him.