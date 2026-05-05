How to watch: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey delivers State of the City address

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is scheduled to deliver his State of the City address on Tuesday morning.

How to watch:

What: State of the City address

State of the City address Who: Frey and Minneapolis City Council members

Frey and Minneapolis City Council members When: Tuesday, May 5 at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, May 5 at 11 a.m. How to watch: You can watch live in the player above, on the CBS News Minnesota App or on YouTube.

The address comes after a trying year for the city.

In August, two children were killed and 21 others were injured in a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church.

Two Minneapolis residents were fatally shot by federal agents during Operation Metro Surge, an immigration enforcement effort that, according to a court filing, also drained $440 million from the city. Workers lost $190 million in wages as many people said they were afraid of leaving their homes, regardless of immigration status.

In the months since federal officials declared an end to the operation, Frey has spent time in the national spotlight. He spoke at a counterprogramming event to President Trump's State of the Union and was named one of Time's 100 most influential people of 2026.

But at home, Frey has sparred with other city leaders about how to recover from the surge. The city has secured $3.8 million in rental assistance but Frey has twice vetoed an effort by the City Council to temporarily extend an eviction notice filing period.

Frey is also at odds with the council over his reappointment of Toddrick Barnette, the commissioner of community safety. The majority of the council voted against Barnette's reappointment, saying he was far too absent and mishandled cases involving victims of domestic violence. Frey vetoed the measure, and the council did not have the numbers needed to override him.

This story will be updated.