Federal government turns over evidence in shooting death of Renee Good, attorney says

The federal government has turned over evidence in the shooting death of Renee Good, according to attorney Eric Newmark.

The move comes after a district court judge ordered the government to turn over the evidence regarding a case where a man is accused of dragging ICE agent Jonathan Ross with his car in Bloomington, Minnesota, six months before Ross shot and killed Renee Good.

Charges say Roberto Carlos Munoz refused to follow orders to roll down his windows or exit his vehicle during a traffic stop on June 17, 2025. An ICE ERO officer, later identified as Ross, broke a rear window and reached inside the car to unlock the door. At that point, Munoz put the vehicle in drive, dragging the officer approximately 100 yards with his arm inside the car as he accelerated and weaved to try to shake him off.

Newmark, Munoz's attorney, says a magistrate judge will review the evidence and determine what is relevant to Munoz's case before turning it over to his attorney. The process could take months.

The legal team representing Renee Good's family said they are "cautiously optimistic" that the evidence was turned over, but have "concerns about full compliance."

"As of this evening, our multiple requests for information and evidence since January have gone without a reply. We maintain our commitment to providing transparency where the government is not, not only for our clients but also for the Minneapolis community and the country," said attorney Antonio Romanucci, part of the Good family's legal team.

The shooting happened on Jan. 7 at East 34th Street and Portland Avenue in south Minneapolis. According to court documents, Renee Good was driving the Honda Pilot when she and Rebecca Good, who was also in the vehicle, encountered ICE agents. Renee Good stopped the vehicle and Rebecca left to start filming the agents. Renee Good stayed in the SUV.

Ross walked by the driver's side window of the Honda and filmed with his cell phone. He later walked in front of the vehicle and Renee Good began to turn the vehicle away from Ross and slowly drove forward.

Ross then drew his gun and fired "at least three times" at Renee Good, court documents say.

Good, who was a U.S. citizen, was a legal observer of federal actions in the city and was not a target for arrest by ICE agents, city leaders said.

Minnesota state and county officials in March sued the federal government, alleging they are being blocked from investigating the shootings of Renee Good, Alex Pretti and Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis by federal agents.