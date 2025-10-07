The government shutdown is impacting air travel around the country. Here's what to know before MEA weekend.

One week into the federal government shutdown, there's growing concern for anyone getting on an airplane anytime soon.

Shutdowns and delays are already happening at airports across the country. With the Minnesota Education Association conference — best known as MEA weekend — just a little more than eight days away, families trying to get out of town will be packed out at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

There are concerns as the shutdown drags on, air travel could be significantly disrupted.

At the airport on Monday in Burbank, California, no one was in the air traffic control tower for four hours and pilots were redirected.

Shutdown sick calls have created delays at six airports around the country.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy says the FAA is making contingency plans.

"If we have additional sick calls, we will reduce the flow consistent with a rate that is safe," Duffy said.

While delays have been at a minimum at MSP, there are already concerns about next week for the MEA weekend.

"I do have concerns with the shutdown, especially with some of our TSA agents not getting paid and some of our air traffic controllers not getting paid. It's definitely concerning," India Riggins said.

"I have double concerns with air traffic and the national parks," Erin Sutherland said. I'm concerned I may not be able to get home as easily. I am just kind of hoping for the best ..."

Last year, during the MEA break, a record 300,000 travelers went through MSP.

Twin Cities-based Thrifty Traveler Kyle Potter says it's inevitable that delays will grow as the shutdown drags on.

"Cracks are starting to show. I think there is cause for concern," Potter said. "It's too early to panic and say that, you know, air travel is going to be a mess later this week or next week. We don't know that yet, but clearly problems are starting to mount."

Potter suggests that if you are still making travel plans, make sure you get a ticket that can be refunded. If you have travel insurance, check it because it may not cover everything. And if you don't have travel insurance, you may want to get it.