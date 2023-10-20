What is MEA weekend, and why is it called that?

MINNEAPOLIS — The long, MEA weekend is a break that Minnesota teachers and families look forward to every year. But what exactly is MEA? Turns out there are a few common misconceptions about the conference.

While you're jetting off to some fun vacation or staying home with family, the real party is getting started inside St. Paul's RiverCentre, which is where this year's MEA conference is happening, drawing thousands of educators from across the state.

Every third Thursday of October educators in Minnesota convene, to learn, grow and participate in courses with educators statewide.

It's a longstanding tradition dating back, in some form, to 1861.

"Originally it stood for the Minnesota Educators Association, which was one of our unions in the state," said Monica Byron, Education Minnesota Vice-President.

In 1998 they merged with another union, MFT, to form Education Minnesota. And MEA weekend became the "Minnesota Educator Academy," to keep the acronym consistent.

"There are no taxpayer dollars used for the MEA conference," Byron said.

Member dues cover costs. Teachers are not required to attend, nor do they get paid to.

"They do provide things like childcare, but you do have to take into consideration travel expenses, gas mileage, overnight accommodations if you need that," Sarah Lancaster, a first-grade teacher and 2002's Teacher of the Year, said. "I had my son on MEA weekend four years ago."

Lancaster's college friends and fellow teachers use the weekend as an opportunity to connect, a tradition over 11 years running.

"I met this really special group of ladies: Heather, Jess, Elizabeth. And then we adopted and initiated Carrie into our group, and we pick a different town in Minnesota and we travel together and enjoy what that town has to offer," Lancaster said.

It's all in the name of setting up the school year for success, across the board.

"We know educator burnout and educator fatigue is real. So taking time to be able to unwind, spend time with family, others, is so important," Byron said.

Of Education Minnesota's 86,000-plus members, 2,000 are registered for the conference this year. There are also development programs throughout the year.