Maple Grove day care teacher charged with second sexual assault of child within year

A Twin Cities day care teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl less than a year after being charged with a similar crime.

Ryan Vaughan, 38, was charged on Tuesday with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was also charged last October with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents say two days after Vaughan was charged last year, a parent notified police their 7-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted by a teacher at her day care, identified as Vaughan, in Maple Grove, Minnesota, when she attended it last summer.

The parents of a 9-year-old girl reported to police in August that Vaughan sexually assaulted their daughter at the same day care, according to charging documents.

Both victims reported Vaughan inappropriately touching them and that he would tell them "not to tell anyone," and it was "a secret," charges say.

The 9-year-old girl told investigators she would ask Vaughan to stop, but he "would not listen to her."

Court documents reveal the state intends to use evidence that both girls were allegedly abused by Vaughan to show his intent and that it was not a "mistake or accident."

Vaughan's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 11.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.