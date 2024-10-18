Teacher accused of inappropriately touching 9-year-old girl at Maple Grove school, charge says

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A teacher at Tutor Time in Maple Grove is accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint, a 38-year-old man, from Minnetonka, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Police were called to Tutor Time on Aug. 12 for a report of a child saying they were being touched inappropriately by a teacher. The girl's mother said the man had been grabbing her, the complaint says, and that her behavior had been off for weeks.

Two days later, the girl was taken to CornerHouse, an abuse treatment center in Minneapolis. The girl reported what her mother had told authorities and added she would tell him to stop, but he would not listen to her, the complaint says. The man allegedly told the girl not to tell anyone.

She said the man touched her multiple times over the span of a week.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Tutor Time offers infant and toddler care, preschool and pre-K, according to the school's website.