Driver strikes, injures 9 people on sidewalk blocks from Times Square while trying to escape police

NEW YORK -- A driver trying to escape police struck and injured nine people on a sidewalk in Midtown Manhattan overnight.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Monday on West 34th Street, just a block away from Penn Station and Madison Square Garden.

Detectives said officers were responding to an unspecified crime on the corner of 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue when they tried arresting a 44-year-old man, who drove away to escape.

Police said the man struck a number of cars and people as he sped down 34th Street in the wrong direction. It appeared he also crashed into an awning in front of a restaurant.

Police said the people struck were all hospitalized with minor injuries.

At least one officer reportedly needed to be hospitalized, but it wasn't immediately clear if he was struck by the car as well.

A woman was struck by a food truck in the process and was in stable condition.

The driver was arrested and taken to the hospital in stable condition.