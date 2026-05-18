Man, 48, arrested after fire suppression aircraft struck by bullet in northern Minnesota

Authorities arrested a 48-year-old man they believe is responsible for shooting at a fire suppression aircraft in northern Minnesota on Friday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says they arrested the man Sunday evening at his residence in Portage Township. He is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault and felony criminal damage to property.

While executing a search warrant at the residence on the 3500 block of Orr Buyck Road, investigators seized several firearms as well as ammunition, according to the sheriff's office.

Multiple agencies had been responding to a reported wildfire in Portage Township on Friday. Two Air Tractor single-engine fire suppression aircraft were among the resources dispatched to the fire.

Ground and air crews worked the fire for several hours before the planes returned to the Hibbing Airport. That's when it was discovered that one of them appeared to have been struck by a bullet. Officials believe it was hit by a bullet after scooping up water from Kjostad Lake around 7 p.m.

St. Louis County Sheriff's Office

The pilot did not suffer any injuries and was able to land safely.

The Portage Township fire is among several fires that have prompted a local, state and federal response over the weekend. The Flanders Fire near Breezy Point exceeded 1,200 acres and the Two Harbors fire has burned 355 acres and is 62% contained as of Monday morning.

Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday declared a peacetime emergency and mobilized the National Guard to help battle the flames.