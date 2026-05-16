Flanders Fire near Breezy Point now at 600 acres in northern Minnesota

Wildfires are spreading quickly in northern Minnesota and burning hundreds of acres of land among extreme fire risk conditions on Saturday.

The largest wildfire confirmed so far is the Flanders Fire, located along Highway 6 just 10 miles east of Breezy Point.

According to the Minnesota Incident Command System, the wildfire's size is estimated at 600 acres, with 0% of it contained. The agency says red flag warning conditions are contributing to the "rapid" spread of the fire.

Minnesota DNR

Multiple aircraft and local fire departments are responding to the fire, along with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Crow Wing County crews.

Officials say evacuations are being coordinated by the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

Road closures include County Road 11, which is closed from Cross Lake to State Highway 6.

The Stewart Trail Fire, located north of Two Harbors, is currently the other significant fire, estimated at over 370 acres.