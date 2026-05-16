Single-engine plane struck by bullet while fighting northern Minnesota fire

Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking for tips from the public after a fire suppression aircraft was struck by a bullet on Friday.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies responded at 4 p.m. to a report of a wildland fire in Portage Township, about 15 miles north of Orr. Two Air Tractor single-engine fire suppression aircraft were among the resources dispatched to the fire.

Ground and air crews worked the fire for several hours before the planes returned to the Hibbing Airport. That's when it was discovered that one of them appeared to have been struck by a bullet. Officials believe it was hit by the bullet after scooping up water from Kjostad Lake around 7 p.m.

St. Louis County Sheriff's Office

"The aircraft landed safely and thankfully the pilot was not injured," officials said.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call 911 and reference the case number 26066433. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The aircraft were operating under contract with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The Portage Township fire is among several fires that have prompted a local, state and federal response. The biggest fire so far, the Stewart Trail Fire, is over 370 acres with 0% containment as of Saturday afternoon.