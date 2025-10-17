Lydia Kaiser, injured in Annunciation shooting, shares back-to-school update

A girl who was injured while protecting her friend during the Annunciation Catholic School shooting says she's making progress and enjoying being back in school.

Lydia Kaiser, 12, sustained a traumatic brain injury during the mass shooting that killed students Harper Moyski and Fletcher Merkel, and injured 21 others. She underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from her brain, and returned to school a few weeks later.

"Thank you all for supporting me, I'm doing ok. I've been allowed to return to school which is great because I missed my friends and it was hard to miss out on so much. I still can't play sports but I've been cheering on my friends and running the scoreboard," Kaiser wrote on her GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $420,000 for her family.

She wrote that though she gets more tired than usual, she's not getting headaches as much as she used to.

"My hair is starting to grow back and it looks fuzzy where they shaved it off for my surgery. I hope it grows back before I start high school. I don't think it will grow that fast though," Kaiser said.

Lydia Kaiser GoFundMe

"I'm so sad for Harper's sister and Fletcher's siblings. Sometimes I think I'm going to wake up from a dream even though I know what happened is real. It's so hard to believe I actually got shot, and other kids did too," Kaiser wrote on the GoFundMe page. "It makes me angry but I don't want to let the shooter win. This is my last year at Annunciation. I've been going there my whole life and it's like my home and my family. I'm going to do everything I can to enjoy my 8th grade year. Thank you so much for your prayers and for all your love and support."

Lydia Kaiser's parents were among the Annunciation community members who met with Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance during their visit to Minnesota less than a week after the attack. The Kaisers later revealed the prepared statements they read to the Vances, which implored leaders at the White House to address gun violence.

Parents and students who survived the attack have urged state lawmakers to take action on gun control measures. Though Gov. Tim Walz called for a special session to address the issue, negotiations have stalled, as neither side of the closely-divided state Legislature have found common ground on the parameters of the session.