Minnesota senate working group meets with Annunciation families to discuss gun violence prevention

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has yet to call a special session to address gun safety in the wake of the tragedy at Annunciation Catholic Church, but lawmakers on Monday met to discuss gun violence prevention.

State senators across the aisle came together to discuss options and hear from those directly impacted by recent gun violence.

The Senate Gun Violence Prevention Working Group — composed of six DFL senators and five GOP senators — is taking a look at gun violence prevention proposals from senators and stakeholders.

From banning assault style weapons, to safe storage and violence prevention research funding, lawmakers are looking at potential bills to put in a bipartisan package.

Senators heard from city, state and faith leaders, as well as heartbreaking testimony from parents of Annunciation students and first responders.

"Undoubtably there will be another mass shooting and kids will die. If you think it won't hit your community and someone you love, think again," said Malia Kimbrell, mother of 9-year-old Vivian St. Clair, who was shot twice in the back and once in the arm. "It is up to our lawmakers to decide the next mass shooter is armed with."

St. Clair was one of 21 people injured when a shooter opened fire at the church during a Mass marking the first week of school. Two children, Harper Moyski and Fletcher Merkel, were killed.

"You don't need data. You don't need research. You need to look in the eyes of my 7-year-old as she says she can't sleep because she's afraid there's a shooter in the house," said Carla Maldonado, who also has a child attending Annunciation.

"Astoria was literally praying, literally praying next to one of her best friends who was murdered in cold blood by this monster," said Brock Safe, an Annunciation parent.

Meeting notes say that the work accomplished is either for the potential special session, or the 2026 legislative session. The group will be back to discuss on Wednesday.