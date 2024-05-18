Watch CBS News
Lawmakers come to last minute deal to keep Uber, Lyft in Minnesota

By Caroline Cummings, Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Lawmakers came to a late deal Saturday night to keep Uber and Lyft in Minnesota. 

"This is hard. No one else has been able to do this in the country. We set a standard in this making sure people can get the rides they need but that the drivers are paid accordingly to make that happen," said Governor Tim Walz, reacting to the deal. 

The deal will allow drivers to get a 20% pay increase, according to the DFL House Majority Leader, Jamie Long. Per the deal with Uber and Lyft, drivers will get $1.28 per mile and 31 cents per minute.

An Uber lobbyist confirmed to WCCO that the deal will keep the company operating in the state. A formal statement from Uber will be released after the company has a chance to review the final bill. 

WCCO also reached out to Lyft for a comment but has not yet heard back.

The issue over pay has been a hot button topic in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis City Council passed an ordinance causing the rideshare companies to threaten to leave if not reversed. 

The companies originally planned to pull service on May 1st of this year, it was later pushed back to July. 

WCCO is still working to learn more details about the deal and will update as they come out. 

