Minneapolis City Council delays rideshare minimum wage implementation to July 1

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday voted to delay implementation of a controversial ordinance establishing a minimum wage for rideshare drivers in the city.

The council unanimously adopted an amendment to the ordinance that delays its implementation to July 1. The ordinance, which requires a minimum wage of $1.40 per mile and 51 cents per minute, prompted Uber and Lyft to promise to pull their business from the city on May 1, when the ordinance was originally set to go into effect.

Multiple council members said the extension will allow the body to continue discussions about the ordinance, as well as monitor the Minnesota Legislature's efforts to set a statewide policy on rideshare wages.

Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed the ordinance upon its passage, but the council overrode his interdiction.

The amended ordinance will now go to Frey's desk.

"A delay is not a fix," Frey said Thursday. "While Council continues to make a mess of this, I'll be working with policymakers and partners from across the disability, hospitality, and business communities to find a path forward for drivers and riders."

In response to the extension, Lyft said it would continue to operate in Minneapolis until July 1.

"However, the fundamental facts remain the same: this ordinance will make rides too expensive for most riders, meaning drivers will ultimately earn less," Lyft said in a statement. "This is unsustainable for our customers and would force us to shut down operations in Minneapolis when the ordinance does inevitably take effect."

Lyft reiterated its support for a minimum wage of 89 cents per mile and 49 cents per minute, which was put forth by a Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry study.

Uber has also said it will maintain operations through the new implementation date.

No other amendments to the original ordinance were passed at Thursday's meeting.