Gov. Tim Walz Signs 6 new bills into Minnesota law

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Former President Trump wasn't the only politician busy in the Land of 10,000 Lakes as Governor Tim Walz signed six new bills into Minnesota law.

The new bills were signed only 48 hours after Gov. Walz signed six other bills on Wednesday. Highlights include the Legacy Finance Bill, Omnibus Education Policy Bill and the Elections Policy and Finance Bill.

RELATED: "I lose Minnesota, I'm never coming back": Trump returning to Minnesota for GOP fundraiser Friday

WCCO has provided a summary of each of the new bills:

Chapter 106, Senate File 4579 | Legacy Finance Bill - Allocates funding for Minnesota's natural resources and outdoor recreational areas. This bill supports and promotes Minnesota tourism. Note: Bill provides $100,000 grant for the return of the Wizard of Oz ruby slippers to Grand Rapids, MN.

Chapter 107, Senate File 4579 | Energy, Utilities, Environment, and Climate Bill - Regulates shared-metered utility services in residential buildings.

Chapter 108, Senate File 4399 | Omnibus Human Services Policy Bill - Modifies and establishes laws regarding disability and aging services as well as substance use disorder treatment services. Lastly, the bill modernizes language used in the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Services Act.

Chapter 109, Senate File 3567 | Omnibus Education Policy Bill - This bill relates to education. Specifically, it modifies provisions for prekindergarten through grade 12 to ensure an accurate literacy curriculum. Updates training requirements for staff who teach reading skills.

Chapter 110, Senate File 3852 | Omnibus Labor and Industry Policy Bill - This bill creates policy and makes technical changes to provisions relating to labor. Modifies labor standards, construction codes, health regulations and occupational safety.

Chapter 112, Senate File 4772 | Elections Policy and Finance Bill - Includes the Minnesota Voting Rights Act as well as policy changes to major political party status.

Gov. Tim Walz was particularly proud of his new Elections Policy and Finance Bill.

"Democracy thrives when everyone's voice is heard. Today, we're ensuring a strong democracy by prioritizing accessibility and voter protections," Gov. Walz explained. "With this bill we are breaking barriers that stand in the way of voting, protecting fair democratic processes, and paving the way for Minnesota to continue to lead the nation in voter turnout."