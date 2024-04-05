State Republicans fail to force vote preventing Minneapolis from setting pay for Lyft, Uber drivers

Minnesota Republicans fail to force vote that would prevent Minneapolis from setting pay for Uber, L

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Less than four weeks remain before Uber and Lyft plan to hit the road and leave Minnesota on May 1.

Late Thursday night, state Republicans failed in their effort to force a vote to prevent Minneapolis from setting pay for rideshare drivers.

Republicans tried to make a motion to suspend the rules during floor debate so they could bypass some of the legislative process and take a vote on their preemptive bill.

The final vote included 62 lawmakers voting for the motion and 69 against. Republicans needed 90 yes votes to pull it off.

House Republicans are still urging Democrats to support their preemptive bill which would override Minneapolis' new ordinance and prevent any city or municipality from making their own rules on rideshare driver pay.

Democrats are backing a bill that would set rideshare rules, including minimum pay of $1.39 per mile and $0.49 per minute, which is near identical to the rates that would go into effect May 1 in Minneapolis.

Party leaders said they are working with the city to find a solution, so both Minneapolis and the state are on the same page with their regulations.

Republicans say they want to be included in the discussion.

We want to be partners with them and we're working to find a path that will allow drivers to be paid adequately and that will keep companies in our state," said DFL House Majority Leader Jamie Long Thursday night during the floor debate.

"There is no way you can do this with DFL only votes," said Farmington Republican representative Pat Garofalo as he addressed Democrats during the floor debate Thursday night. "You're going to need our help. We're here to help you. We did it on the school resource officer bill and we'll do it again. But you have to include us in the meetings you're having and the conversations you're having because right now you're not."

Lyft has said it supports a new state study recently released that offers slightly lower wages for drivers than what was passed in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis city council could reconsider its ordinance at a meeting next week.

Meanwhile at least four new rideshare companies have applied for a license to operate in Minneapolis.