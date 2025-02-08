MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has a busy year ahead with the state legislature back in session, a new fraud investigations unit and clashing with new federal policies ordered by President Trump.

Walz is also mulling over whether to run for a third term as governor.

WCCO's Esme Murphy will talk with Walz about those subjects and more live at the WCCO studio on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

How to watch WCCO's interview with Gov. Tim Walz

When: Sunday, Feb. 9, at 10:30 a.m.

Watch: In the video player above, on CBS News Minnesota via Pluto TV or the CBS News app or on the WCCO YouTube page.

Working with the Minnesota legislature

On Tuesday, Walz visited a St. Paul community center to urge families to claim the child tax credit. Minnesota became the first state in the nation to pass legislation on a child tax credit of this scale in 2023, which aims to cut child poverty by a third.

When WCCO asked Walz Tuesday if he was concerned the recent disorder at the Minnesota Capitol could endanger the tax credit program, he took aim at state Republicans.

"We just said the state of Minnesota had one of the biggest tax cuts in our history, half a billion dollars a year tax cuts, and there's no enthusiasm from Republicans there because we gave the tax cut to the wrong people apparently," Walz said. "They're enthusiastic about tax cuts at the highest income bracket, people making over $200,000 a year, that there's bills in there to do that and I'm sure there'll be bills to undermine this."

In December, Walz said he pledged to work with Republicans to pass the next budget. Forecasters say the state is spending more money than revenues it's taking in, which could lead to a $5 billion deficit.

Fighting fraud

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has formed a centralized state fraud investigations unit following an executive order signed by Walz.

"Fraud against public programs is unacceptable, and Minnesotans rightly have no tolerance for it, Walz said in a written statement Friday.

According to state officials, the team will focus on cases impacting state programs and hold people accountable for crimes.

Last month, Walz also proposed plans of using artificial intelligence to detect and prevent fraud; increasing the attorney general's Medicaid Fraud Unit with nine new staff positions; broadening agencies' authority to halt payments to organizations and individuals suspected of stealing from public programs; and boosting penalties for "theft of public funds" crimes by 20%.

The proposals need approval from the state legislature.

House Republicans have proposed plans of their own aimed at preventing fraud at the state level.

Will Gov. Walz run for a third term as governor?

During an interview with WCCO in December, Walz said he's not ruling out running for a third term in the state's top office.

"I've always said the decision to do that is really driven more by the people as they start to see if there's a desire in the direction we're going. If we see the support is there, then I would listen," he said.

Walz has mentioned he would make the decision about his political future sometime in 2025.

