White Bear Lake man accused of using inaccurate Liberian birth certificate to enroll in high school due in court

A Twin Cities man accused of impersonating a high school student is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday on felony forgery charges.

Kelvin Luebke attended White Bear Lake Area High School and allegedly claimed he was 18 years old. But according to charging documents, Luebke's U.S. birth certificate, passport and driver's license listed him as 22.

Luebke told investigators that family members in Africa told him he is actually 18, and his age at the time of adoption was uncertain.

He says his biological father helped him obtain a Liberian birth certificate. Investigators say that's what he used to enroll at White Bear Lake Schools.

Luebke was convicted of sending explicit images of himself to a 15-year-old girl back in 2023.

A search warrant filed back in October says police took Luebke's phone and are investigating messages he exchanged with underage girls.

In response to the charges, the White Bear Lake Superintendent said in part, "The safety and well-being of all students is our top priority," adding, "We appreciate the diligence shown by the White Bear Lake Police Department in investigating this case."

This story will be updated.