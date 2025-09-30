Principal confirms person posing as teen successfully enrolled in Twin Cities high school

How did a person posing as a teen enroll in a Twin Cities high school?

There is palpable outrage and calls for accountability after a person posing as a teenager enrolled at White Bear Lake Area High School in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

In a letter to families, principal Russell Reetz confirmed an individual over the age of 21 used fraudulent documents and false identity to enroll as a student, adding, "the individual in question is currently in police custody and is not allowed on any district property."

Still, for parents like April Jorgenson, that doesn't make things any easier.

"I'm scared that they're not keeping our kids safe. I don't understand how this man got into my kid's school," Jorgenson said.

The mother of three students broke down in tears, overwhelmed that this individual slipped through the cracks.

"You need to have a record and you need to have a physical to do these activities. We just can't figure out how this happened," Jorgenson said.

Students are even more rattled.

"The district failed us," said a student who wanted to remain anonymous. "The people who were overseeing this issue and let this slip past, they need to face the consequences."

State law allows students to attend public school until 21, if they enroll before turning 21.

The school is in District 36, led by State Rep. Elliott Engen. He's calling for tougher laws and demanding the superintendent step down.

"There's a system breakdown," Engen said. "I'd like to see him resign immediately and issue out an apology."

WCCO has reached out to district leaders for information on their enrollment process and oversight protocols.

Dale Hager, chief of the White Bear Lake Police Department, told WCCO they're investigating, but have not made any arrests.