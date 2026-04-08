Man, 22, accused of forgery after he posed as teenager at White Bear Lake high school, charges say

A 22-year-old man faces several charges, including forgery, after he allegedly claimed he was 18 years old and enrolled at a Twin Cities area high school last fall.

Kelvin Luebke attended White Bear Lake Area High School for 19 days and participated in three football practices, according to the district superintendent.

Charging documents say White Bear Lake police were notified of Luebke after publicly available booking information at a local jail included his biographical details; a caller told officers said he had enrolled at the school under the name "Kelvin Ciatte Perry, Jr." and claimed he was 17 years old.

The arrest was for violating the terms of his probation, related to a 2023 conviction in Washington County for sending a nude photo of himself to a 15-year-old girl.

Luebke's father said he had been adopted from Liberia in 2009 and was primarily homeschooled before a stint at Forest Lake High School, where he was expelled for behavioral issues, charges say. He said Luebke moved out and lived with a couple, who were unaware that he had enrolled at White Bear Lake High School.

According to the complaint, Luebke in a post-Miranda interview said he had two birth certificates: one from the U.S. and one from Liberia. He said his U.S. date of birth was May 30, 2003, but family members in Africa told him he was actually 18 years old.

Luebke told officers that his biological father had recently helped him obtain a Liberian birth certificate under the name "Kelvin Ciatte Perry, Jr." with the birth date of May 28, 2007. He said it is the name he "goes by in Africa," the complaint says.

He said he used the Liberian birth certificate to enroll at White Bear Lake Area High School as an unaccompanied minor, charging documents say.

Federal law requires schools to immediately enroll youth who present as homeless, even if their eligibility is in dispute.

Luebke faces two counts of aggravated forgery and one count of forgery in Ramsey County.