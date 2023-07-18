Keaten Morris sentenced to workhouse, probation for violent assault on transgender woman

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 19-year-old Minneapolis man has been sentenced for his role in a violent attack on a transgender woman at a light rail station early this year.

On Monday, Keaten Morris was sentenced to one year in the Hennepin County Workhouse and three years of probation, court documents show. He will also be furloughed to chemical health treatment when a bed opens up. For the first year of his probation, he's to stay away from light rail trains and train stations.

Morris was sentenced on a third-degree assault charge, a felony that will drop to a misdemeanor if he successfully completes his probation.

According to the criminal complaint, Metro Transit police officers were dispatched at around 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 27 to the LRT Lake St. Station on the report of an assault. While responding, officers were updated with images of three suspects who were seen attacking the victim, the complaint said.

Police received information that two out of the three suspects boarded a southbound train and exited at the LRT VA Medical Center Station. Officers searched the area and located the two suspects, identified as Morris and 23-year-old Kevin York of St. Paul, the complaint said. They were both taken into custody.

As part of a plea deal, York pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, with a first-degree aggravated robbery charge being dismissed. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday.