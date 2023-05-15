2nd man pleads guilty in violent attack on transgender woman at Mpls. LRT station

NOTE: Video is from March 1



MINNEAPOLIS -- Two men now await sentencing for violently attacking a transgender woman at a light rail station in Minneapolis in late February.

On Monday, 23-year-old Kevin York of St. Paul pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, court documents in Hennepin County show. In his plea deal, a first-degree aggravated robbery charge was dismissed.

Another man, 19-year-old Keaten Morris of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to the same charge last week. His first-degree aggravated robbery charge was also dismissed in his plea deal, like York's.

According to the criminal complaint, Metro Transit police officers were dispatched at around 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 27 to the LRT Lake St. Station on the report of an assault. While responding, officers were updated with images of three suspects who were seen attacking the victim, the complaint said.

Police received information that two out of the three suspects boarded a southbound train and exited at the LRT VA Medical Center Station. Officers searched the area and located the two suspects, identified as Morris and York, the complaint said. They were both taken into custody.

Morris' sentencing is set for July 17, while York's is set for July 19.