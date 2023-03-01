2 charged in violent assault on transgender woman at Mpls. LRT station

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two men face serious charges accusing them of violently attacking a transgender woman at a light rail station in Minneapolis earlier this week.

According to charges filed in Hennepin County, 19-year-old Keaten Morris of Minneapolis and 23-year-old Kevin York of St. Paul both face felony counts of first-degree aggravated robbery and third-degree assault.

Metro Transit police officers were dispatched at around 9:45 p.m. Monday to the LRT Lake St. Station on the report of an assault. While responding, officers were updated with images of three suspects who were seen attacking the victim, the complaint said.

When transit officers arrived, the victim was being loaded into an ambulance by Hennepin Healthcare EMS responders. The victim arrived at the hospital in "critical status," suffering a serious head injury, a fractured rib, and other injuries, officials said. She was later stabilized by medical staff.

RELATED: Transgender people in rural America struggle to find doctors willing or able to provide care

Police received information that two out of the three suspects boarded a southbound train and exited at the LRT VA Medical Center Station. Officers searched the area and located the two suspects, identified as Morris and York, the complaint said. They were both taken into custody.

According to the complaint, Morris had an outstanding warrant and was prohibited from using the light rail for using narcotics inside the Lake Street station. York was found with the victim's belongings, including her clutch and ID, the complaint said.

If convicted, both could face up to 20 years in prison on the aggravated robbery charge.

"This is horrific": State, city leaders respond

Jason Chavez, the first LGBTQ+ Latinx politician to serve on the Minneapolis City Council, released a statement on Twitter Tuesday.

"While we may not know the motive at this moment, the harsh reality is that LGBTQ+ and trans community members are disproportionately impacted by violence and discrimination," Chavez said.

Gov. Tim Walz also released a statement.

"This is horrific - Minnesota must protect our trans community," Walz said. "We will not tolerate acts of violence toward our friends and neighbors. As Governor, I will continue to stand in this fight with you."